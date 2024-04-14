BJP manifesto ‘jumla patra’, old promises yet to be fulfilled: Gujarat Cong chief

Ahmedabad, Apr 14 (PTI) After failing to fulfil the promises it made in 2014 and 2019, the BJP has come out with a new list in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, claimed Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil on Sunday.

BJP’s manifesto – Sankalp Patra – is nothing but a ‘jumla patra’, Gohil told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world beset by geopolitical tensions as the BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

“BJP had promised many things in its earlier manifestos. None of those promises have been fulfilled. People voted for you hoping that what you had promised would be fulfilled. But the situation is dire as you have not fulfilled any of your earlier promises. Before voting this time, people will ask you about your old promises,” Gohil said.

On the one hand the ruling party has not fulfilled any of its old promises and on the other hand, it has come out with a list of new promises in the manifesto. “This is not a Sankalp Patra but a jumla patra,” the Congress leader said.

BJP leaders said their party has fulfilled most of the promises and has set the development agenda for the country with the new manifesto.

“It has something for everyone. It has a promise of housing for the poor. It has promises for youth, farmers, women and the poor. We will implement the promises as we have done in the past,” Jagdish Panchal, minister of state for industries in Gujarat government, told reporters.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in the country in seven phases starting April 19. The 26 seats in Gujarat will go to polls in the third phase on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. PTI PD NR