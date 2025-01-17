BJP manifesto 'Kejriwal Patra', endorses our governance model: AAP

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticised the BJP's Delhi election manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', calling it "Kejriwal Patra" for allegedly copying his party's welfare ideas and essentially endorsing its governance model.

He also said that looking at the promises made in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', Prime Minister Narendra Modi should now admit his criticism of "free ki revris" (freebies) was "misplaced" and acknowledge that such welfare measures are beneficial for the country.

Addressing a press conference shortly after BJP President J P Nadda released the party's manifesto, Kejriwal said, "The BJP has repeatedly criticised me for offering free handouts. But now, their manifesto mirrors what the AAP has already implemented in Delhi. This is a clear acknowledgment that our governance model works."

Kejriwal accused the BJP of hypocrisy, noting PM Modi had publicly condemned the Delhi government's welfare schemes as detrimental to the country. "If the BJP is now promising the same schemes, the prime minister must come forward and admit he was wrong. These 'revris' are not harmful; they are a blessing for the people," he said.

"They should also accept free handouts are not wrong -- they are a gift from God and good for the country... Modi ji should come forward and assure he consents to these (BJP) promises. He should tell I was right in providing free handouts," Kejriwal said.

He also criticised the BJP manifesto for a "lack" of originality and vision. "The manifesto offers nothing new and instead promises to continue the initiatives we have already launched. Why should people vote for the BJP to replicate what AAP is already doing?"

The AAP leader alleged that the BJP plans to shut down mohalla clinics, a flagship initiative of his government. "We will go across Delhi to ask people if they want mohalla clinics or not. Those who support them should vote for the AAP, while those who oppose them can vote for the BJP," he said.

Kejriwal further said the BJP manifesto failed to address critical issues such as law and order, housing for jhuggi dwellers and unauthorised colonies. He described the campaign document as a "bundle of lies" and challenged the BJP to explain its "poor" track record in fulfilling past promises.

Referring to the BJP's promise to provide Rs 2500 to women under a new scheme, Kejriwal remarked, "Even the BJP knows their government is not going to be formed. If they truly believed in their victory, they could have promised Rs 5,000 or even Rs 10,000. But their narrow mindset limited them to Rs 2500."

He also hailed the Supreme Court's stay on a High Court order regarding implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi and labelled the scheme as the "biggest scam".

"The BJP manifesto is essentially an endorsement of AAP's governance model. If the BJP plans to learn from us, then it's clear we are doing something right. But the people of Delhi deserve leaders who can execute these ideas, not just replicate them," he added.

The Delhi elections are set to take place on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.