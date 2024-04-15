BJP manifesto road map for developed India: U'khand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Apr 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls provides the road map for a developed India with the upliftment of every section of society. At a press conference held here on the party's 'Sankalp Patra' released on Sunday, Dhami said the document also states the need for a Uniform Civil Code for the entire country on the lines of the one passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly. It is a manifesto which provides Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of service, good governance, welfare of the poor, infrastructure development, women empowerment, taking the youth forward and taking development to the last person, Dhami said.

Advertisment

It also resolves to implement a stringent law to put an end to paper leaks across India as done in Uttarakhand which has introduced the "strictest" anti-copying law in the country, he said.

Implementation of the anti-copying law in Uttarakhand has led to positive results with thousands of youth getting jobs in a fair and transparent manner, the chief minister said, adding the game of copying mafia is over in the state.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India will fulfil the vision of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said.

Dhami said 'one nation, one election' guaranteed in the BJP's manifesto will lead to a "welcome change" as frequent elections and imposition of the model code of conduct hamper development. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK