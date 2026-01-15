BJP manipulating electoral rolls to remove Congress voters: Ex-Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the BJP government was misusing the administration to manipulate voter lists on the last day of filing of claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls in the state.

"On the last day of the SIR, a well-planned conspiracy was executed through EROs to pressure BLOs (booth level officers) into deleting the names of voters with Congress leanings. BLOs were even handed pre-filled Form 7, which is a direct attack on the integrity of the electoral process," he said on X in Hindi.

"In many places, when administrative officers and BLOs refused to participate in this assault on democracy, they were threatened with transfers by members of the ruling party," Gehlot wrote on his post.

Gehlot said that the BJP has insulted the people and democracy with this audacious act.

"Such attempts were even made in my own constituency, Sardarpura. I have spoken to the chief electoral officer over the phone and informed him about this matter, demanding immediate action," he added.

"I also want to warn those officials who are flouting the Constitution under pressure from the BJP: times change quickly. Governments come and go, but if you have acted against the rules, your accountability will be ensured under the law, and strict action will be taken," the former CM warned.

Earlier in the day, he urged the Congress workers to be vigilant against this alleged activity.

"I appeal to all Congress workers and booth-level presidents to keep a close watch on this and ensure that no legitimate vote is removed from the list," he said, adding that the desperation shows that the BJP is going to face decline.

The draft electoral roll of Rajasthan was published on December 16, 2025.

Nearly 42 lakh voter names were deleted from the 5.46 crore-strong electorate.

One month was given to file the claims and objections, with January 15 as the last date.

Hearings, verification and decisions on claims and objections will be conducted until February 7, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 14.