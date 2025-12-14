BJP Manipur congratulates Nitin Nabin on being appointed national working president

Imphal, Dec 14 (PTI) The BJP Manipur unit on Sunday congratulated Nitin Nabin on his appointment as National Working President of the party.

In a post on X, BJP Manipur said, "On behalf of BJP Manipur Pradesh, we wish him great success. This reflects the party's faith in young, dynamic, and capable leadership.".

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also extended his congratulations to Nabin.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Heartiest congratulations to Nitin Nabin on being appointed as the National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.".

"You have showcased exceptional leadership with your commitment to the party's ideology, and I am confident you will further take the BJP to new heights. Best wishes for a successful tenure," he said..

The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, as the party's national working president on Sunday.

The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president with immediate effect," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification. PTI COR RG