BJP Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra holds closed-door meetings with party MLAs in Imphal

Imphal: A day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation, state BJP in-charge Sambit Patra on Monday held closed-door meetings with a few BJP legislators at a hotel here to decide the next course of action, party sources said.

According to the sources, Patra met at least three MLAs known for their strained relationship with Singh. The BJP legislators are expected to hold more meetings over the next 48 hours, either within the state or elsewhere, they added.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the state capital, especially in sensitive areas such as Sanjenthong, Singjamei, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, and Kangla Gate.

Reacting to the development, Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra welcomed Singh's resignation but opposed any move to impose President’s Rule in the state.

"Congress wants a new leader and a new government. We oppose any plans to impose President’s Rule in the state because the people’s mandate must be respected by the central government," Meghachandra told reporters.

He added, "Singh knew he would be defeated in the no-confidence motion in the assembly. He should have resigned long ago. It is his administrative failure that has plunged the state into turmoil." The state's budget session, scheduled to begin on Monday, was scrapped on Sunday night following Singh's resignation. The opposition had planned to bring a no-confidence motion against Singh during the session.

In a related development, a spokesperson of the Kuki-Zo organisation demanded President's Rule in the state. "Manipur must get President's Rule. A new CM now will be no different," he added.

Amidst rumblings within the state BJP seeking a change of leadership in the strife-torn state, Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan.

The governor accepted Singh's resignation, along with that of his council of ministers, and requested that he continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.

The development came hours after Singh returned from Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh had been defying the opposition's demand to step down as CM of the ethnic violence-hit state where trouble broke out 21 months ago in May 2023.

Last week, a new controversy erupted after the Supreme Court sought a sealed-cover forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging the role of Singh in the ethnic violence.

The tapes reportedly included conversations where Singh allegedly suggested that Meitei groups were allowed to loot arms and ammunition from the state government during the unrest, which has so far claimed 250 lives.

In his resignation letter, Singh said, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri." "My sincere request to the central government through your good office is to continue with the same. I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them ... To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years," the letter added.

Singh also requested the Centre to continue the "crackdown on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants and the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism." BJP sources on the other hand expressed hope that Singh's stepping down will help boost the efforts being helmed by the Centre to broker peace between the two main ethnic communities in the state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.