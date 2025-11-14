BJP Manipur unit celebrates NDA's landslide victory in Bihar

Imphal, Nov 14 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the BJP on Friday celebrated the landslide victory of the party and the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Party MLAs, office bearers and karyakartas gathered at the party office here and exchanged sweets.

State unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said, "Bihar's victory is a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development-driven governance." "This mandate reflects the people's trust in progress, stability, and transformative policies," she said.

In a post on X, former chief minister N Biren Singh said, "Delighted to join State BJP President, Smt @AShardaDevi along with our dedicated BJP karyakartas in celebrating BJP's resounding victory in Bihar assembly elections at the Thambal Shanglen in Imphal today." "The people's unwavering faith towards Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's visionary leadership shines brighter than ever. Together, we march towards a stronger and resilient India," he added.

BJP MLA Thongam Bishwajit Singh said the people of Bihar have reaffirmed their unwavering faith in the double-engine government led by Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by "choosing continuity, development, and stability." PTI COR MNB