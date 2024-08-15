BJP marking Partition Horrors Remembrance Day attempt to spread hate: Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday attacked the BJP-led Centre, saying the rulers of today are encouraging divisive thinking and marking the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' with the intention of spreading hatred.

In his address at the AICC headquarters here on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Kharge slammed the RSS, saying that the Sangh Parivar promoted Britishers' divide-and-rule policy for its own benefit.

"Unity in diversity is our strength and not a weakness. Some people propagate that we got independence easily but the truth is that lakhs of people made sacrifices, left their homes and even people from well-to-do families spent time in jails," he said.

Instead of walking the path shown by them, the rulers of today are encouraging divisive thinking, he said.

"They mark Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas with the intention of spreading hatred. Those who did not participate in the Independence movement give advice to the Congress party and without any contribution want to get counted among the martyrs," the Congress president said.

The Narendra Modi government has been observing August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the country's partition.

Kharge alleged, "It is a historical fact that their hate-filled politics resulted in the partition of the country. The partition happened because of them. For their own advantage, the Sangh Parivar promoted Britishers' divide-and-rule policy." Taking a dig at the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, he said, "We are happy that they are repenting their mistake of 60 years." Those who used to avoid hoisting the flag on their offices are now talking of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', Kharge said.

The Congress leader said people of every religion, caste and region took part in the independence struggle and made sacrifices.

"After decades of struggle and sacrifices, the chains of slavery were broken and India became independent.... We bow to all freedom fighters. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu and countless heroes like them (who) played a historic role in nation building," he said.

The spirit of the people and the tricolour's splendour were seen by the country during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said.

"The people of the country want 'har ghar naukri' and 'har ghar nyay'. We want social, economic and political justice. This country wants freedom from economic inequality and unemployment," Kharge said.

"These issues cannot be diverted from endlessly," he said, adding the more the delay in addressing these issues the more the problems compound.

The Modi government is in its eleventh year but people are still grappling with unemployment, price rise, and corruption.

"I want to tell Congress workers to be among people while taking up their issues and tell them that winds of change have started to blow. People looking at Rahul Gandhi with new hope as his yatra has filled a new spirit in people," he said.

The Congress's priority is Dalits, Adivasis, women and farmers, he said. "We will ensure the country moves forward on the path of development." Former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present on the occasion.

Earlier, in a video message posted on X, Kharge said it is a matter of concern that the government has turned constitutional and autonomous institutions into "puppets".

Democracy and the Constitution are the biggest shields for 140 crore Indians, he said and asserted that "we will protect them till our last breath".

"The opposition is like oxygen for democracy. Along with stopping the unconstitutional attitude of the government, it also raises the issues of the public," he said.

He said that some forces are trying to destroy our brotherhood by "forcibly imposing their views on the country." "Therefore, it is important that all of us remain conscious of the freedom given in the Constitution regarding expression, life, food habits, clothing, methods of worship and freedom to move anywhere," he said.

"As the President of the Congress Party, I want to assure all the people that we will continue to fight against unemployment, inflation, poverty, corruption and inequality. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors," Kharge said.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Happy Independence Day to the people of the country. For us, freedom is not just a word – it is our biggest protective shield, woven into constitutional and democratic values." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Happy Independence Day to the people of the country. Freedom, democracy, justice, equality and unity are our national resolve. These values ​​are the foundation of our Constitution, protecting them is our ultimate duty towards the country." "Our resolve to protect our freedom, the Constitution and its principles is firm," she said.