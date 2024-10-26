BJP marks Accession Day, renews vow to advance vision of united, prosperous J-K

Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday commemorated Accession Day and renewed its commitment to advancing the vision of a united and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesperson said.

Accession Day marks the anniversary of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh signing the Instrument of Accession, which formalised Jammu and Kashmir's merger with India in 1947.

The celebration was held at the BJP headquarters in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar.

The event brought together party workers, senior leaders and citizens who honoured a significant day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

It was led by Ashok Koul, the general secretary (organisation) of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Koul emphasised the importance of Accession Day as a reminder of the Union Territory's commitment to unity and integrity within India.

He highlighted the significance of Maharaja Hari Singh's decision to accede to India and underscored the BJP's dedication to preserving the cultural heritage and historical legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP members expressed a shared commitment to advancing the vision of a united and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB SZM