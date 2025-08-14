BJP may have 'panna pramukhs' but we have workers at the grassroots level: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray said the BJP may claim to have "panna pramukhs" but his party has workers at the grassroots level.

Reacting to it, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP was the biggest party in Mumbai in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 assembly polls.

"If anyone wants to call their party big then I don't have any issue with it," Fadnavis said.

Thackeray also asked his party workers to check electoral rolls ahead of the civic body polls, his instructions coming amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of irregularities in the voters list.

The MNS chief also asked party workers to focus on booths.