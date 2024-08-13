BJP may influence electoral process, SP chief Yadav warns workers ahead of key UP polls

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP influencing the electoral process and asked the party workers to be vigilant against it in the upcoming by-election and 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Yadav, according to a statement issued here, alleged that the BJP thinks it is its right to destroy the democratic system.

"It also works to influence the election process. The BJP wants to weaken democracy. There is a need to be vigilant and cautious against these conspiracies of the BJP. The intentions of the BJP are not right," he added.

He said that the SP has defeated the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and is ready to wipe it out in the by-elections and the 2027 assembly elections.

The SP had got 37 out of 80 seats in the Lok Sabha polls held this year while its ally Congress got six seats.

Yadav said the SP is running a voter awareness campaign so that BJP does not succeed in any conspiracy.

"The people and all the voters should take care that BJP does not succeed in its nefarious attempt to win the election by making any manipulation in the voter list," he said.

By-elections in the state are to be held on 10 assembly seats later this year. PTI ABN ABN VN VN