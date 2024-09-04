BJP may intensify fight against Cong govt., to discuss next phase of agitation

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) BJP seems to be planning to intensify its fight against the Congress government in Karnataka, with its senior leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday stating that the party will decide on the next phase of agitation, in consultation with its national leadership.

A group of BJP leaders under the leadership of senior legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi is planning to take out a 'padayatra' (foot march) to highlight 'Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation' scam, and diversion of funds meant for the welfare of the SC/STs to guarantee schemes, by the Congress government.

Last month, the combined opposition of BJP and JD(S) had held a week-long protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’.

"There is no question of first and second padayatra, everyone together, after discussion with party national President (J P Nadda) and Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) the party will decide on the next phase of the fight (against the state government). So everyone will sit together, discuss and decide," Joshi told reporters in New Delhi in response to a question.

On some differences within the party regarding holding another padayatra, he said: "...those who are of the opinion to hold another round of padayatra have said that they will do it within the party forum and after getting approval from the party's national President." The march planned by a section of BJP led by Yatnal and Jarkiholi, who are said to be disgruntled against state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra and his father and veteran leader B S Yediyurappa "controlling the state unit", is being seen as a counter to the march to Mysuru, which was led by Vijayendra.

Vijayendra had recently said that he has no objections for another 'padayatra', adding that they can go ahead with their programme if the party's central leadership gives its nod.

Asked about BJP's complaints to the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Minister Priyank Kharge in connection with allotment of a land to a trust run by his family, Joshi said: "two-three petitions have been submitted to the Governor, and he will decide on it. It is too early to comment on them." As for Congress party's demand that the Governor accord sanction for prosecution of JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, he said: "....the Chief Minister and Congress leaders are raising questions regarding Kumaraswamy. The case against Kumaraswamy is of 2005-06 (timeline), after that from 2013-18... Congress government was there, under Siddaramaiah. Why were they silent then?" Claiming that after the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress pleaded with JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy and made latter the Chief Minister, he asked: "were Congress leaders not aware of the case against him then? Do they remember things only after the MUDA case and Valmiki Corporation scam against Siddaramaiah and Congress government come to light?.... Are you playing this drama after the Governor accorded sanction against you (CM), people are aware of your drama." PTI KSU RS RS