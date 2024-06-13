BJP may outsource government someday: Akhilesh on UP police outsourcing row

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, taking a jibe on a letter of the UP government over the recruitment of clerks in the state police through outsourcing, said on Thursday that the BJP might outsource the government someday.

The state police later said the letter was issued "erroneously" and that it has been cancelled.

In a comment in Hindi on social media platform X, the SP president said, "Subsequent to deputing one acting DGP (Director General of Police) after another, now outsourcing of some police services is being considered. If the police is on contract, then neither it will have any accountability nor confidential and sensitive information will be prevented from going out."

"The BJP government should answer that when the police has its own recruitment board, then why is the government running away from direct permanent appointment?" he said.

उप्र में भाजपा सरकार ने ‘पुलिस व्यवस्था’ के प्रति लापरवाही भरा नज़रिया अपना रखा है, जिसकी वजह से अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। एक-के-बाद-एक कार्यवाहक डीजीपी के बाद अब कुछ ‘पुलिस सेवाओं की आउटसोर्सिंग’ पर विचार किया जा रहा है। ठेके पर पुलिस होगी तो, न ही उसकी कोई जवाबदेही होगी, न… pic.twitter.com/Auh4hrnUQh — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 13, 2024

A letter issued to all senior police officers of the state on June 11, and carrying the signature of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Establishment) Prabhakar Chaudhary, mentioned that in view of the continuous increase in the work of the department, it was proposed to take the services through outsourcing for the posts of assistant sub-inspector (clerk), assistant sub-inspector (accounts) and sub-inspector (confidential) in addition to the sanctioned posts in the cadre.

The letter, which has been doing the rounds on social media platforms since Wednesday, sought the opinion of the officers in this regard.

However, the state police, through its official handle on X, informed that the letter was issued "erroneously" and has now been cancelled.

The state police said, "The system of outsourcing of Class IV employees is already in practice. A letter was issued for ministerial staff instead of Class IV employees by mistake. It has been cancelled."

Yadav further said in his post that the youth, who are angry with the paper leak of the police recruitment exam, have become even more angry with the news of such "outsourcing of the police service".

"This idea of outsourcing should be abandoned immediately and the youth of UP should be given jobs through a direct recruitment process in a regular, fair and transparent manner. The BJP might outsource the 'government' itself someday," he added