Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) The BJP's in charge for Maharashtra Bhupender Yadav held a meeting of the party's media cells on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by co-in charge Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, Yadav and Vaishnav discussed preparations, strategy and planning of the media cell ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

All social media officials were present for the meeting, he said in a post on X. PTI ND BNM