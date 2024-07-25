BJP member demands Bharat Ratna for BSP founder Kanshi Ram

New Delhi: A BJP member on Thursday made a strong demand in the Lok Sabha for conferring BSP founder Kanshi Ram with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

"Considering his contribution to the society and the nation, I urge the government to honour Kanshi Ram with the Bharat Ratna," BJP member from Shahjahanpur Arun Kumar Sagar said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

Hailing Kanshi Ram as a 'Bahujan Nayak', Sagar said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder was an ace politician and a social reformer who dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the downtrodden.