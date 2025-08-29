BJP member Ganesh Singh appointed chairman of Parliamentary panel on welfare of OBCs

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Senior BJP member Ganesh Singh has been appointed as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for 2025-26.

Singh, a five-term MP, is a Lok Sabha member from Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

The committee will have a tenure of one year and comprises 30 members of both Houses of Parliament - 10 from the Rajya Sabha and 20 from the Lok Sabha.

Other members of the Committee on Welfare of OBCs (2025-26) are Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Manickam Tagore, T R Baalu, Vijay Baghel, Kalyan Banerjee, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Lumbaram Choudhary, G Lakshminarayana, Bidyut Baran Mahato, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, Rodmal Nagar, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Ramashankar Vidharthi Rajbhar, Gumma Thanuja Rani, Swami Sachidanand Hari Sakshi, K Sudhakaran, Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh, Ashok Kumar Yadav and Giridhari Yadav, all of whom are from the Lok Sabha.

The committee's members from the Rajya Sabha are Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha, Rajendra Gehlot, Subhasish Khuntia, Mayankkumar Nayak, K R N Rajeshkumar, Kalpana Saini, C Ve Shanmugam, Ashok Singh, Bhim Singh and V Sivadasan.

"The term of office of members of the Committee shall not exceed one year from the date of the first sitting of the Committee," a communication from Parliament said.

Functions of the Committee include considering the reports submitted by the National Commission for Backward Classes under Article 338B of the Constitution and reporting to both the Houses as to the measures that should be taken by the Union Government in respect of matters within its purview, including the administrations of the Union Territories.

The committee shall also report to both the Houses on the action taken by the Union Government and the Administrations of the Union Territories on the measures proposed by the committee.

The functions include examining measures taken by the Union Government to secure due representation of the OBCs, particularly the Most Backward Classes, in services and posts under its control (including appointments in the public sector undertakings, statutory and semi-government bodies and in the Union Territories) having regard to the provisions of the Constitution.

The committee shall also report to both the Houses on the working of the welfare programmes for the OBCs in the Union Territories, and will consider generally and to report to both the Houses on all matters concerning the welfare of the OBCs which fall within the purview of Union Government including the Administrations of Union Territories.