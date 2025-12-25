BJP member shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur, SHO suspended

Samastipur: A BJP member was allegedly shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Thursday.

Rupak Sahni was in his shop in Shadipur in Khanpur police station area on Wednesday evening when armed men arrived in an SUV and opened fire, killing him on the spot, they said.

"Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the incident," police said in a statement.

Following the incident, Khanpur's SHO Ranjeet Kumar Choudhary was suspended for "dereliction of duty".

SP Arvind Pratap Singh said two people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

"A manhunt is on, and the others will be arrested soon," he said.

Sahni had earlier filed complaints, claiming that he was getting life threats, but police did not take any action, his family alleged.