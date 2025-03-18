BJP member Tanavade raises concern over cyber scams; calls for urgent govt intervention

New Delhi, Ma 18 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha member Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavade on Tuesday raised concern over problems of unsolicited spam and fraudulent audio and video calls, and demanded urgent government intervention to ensure protection of personal data.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, the BJP MP said rising incidents of fraudulent calls and cyber scams have become a serious threat to the privacy, security and financial well-being of Indian citizens.

At the same time, he said there has been a sharp increase in unsolicited spam calls, fraudulent audio and video calls via WhatsApp and other social media platforms and deceptive messages sent through e-mail, SMS, and phishing websites.

Tanavade said such fraudulent activities are being carried out by individuals falsely representing themselves as legitimate finance institutions, government agencies and law enforcement authorities.

As a result, thousands of innocent citizens have lost their hard earned money, and many continue to fall victim to the digital fraud, he said.

He further said that a particularly alarming aspect is that fraudsters often possess extensive personal details of their victims. This raises serious concerns about data privacy and unauthorized access and sale of personal information by data brokers and telemedicine marketers, the BJP lawmaker said.

The MP emphasised that spammers and fraudsters illegally obtain phone numbers and personal details through various means, including data harvesting, data mining and purchasing cyber-ready made data from third parties or companies maintaining data banks.

He noted that while the government has introduced mechanisms such as 'do not disrupt registry' along various laws and trials, telemarketing practices, unauthorised data sales and privacy breaches remain rampant, leaving citizens vulnerable to exploitation.

Tanavade stressed that the right to privacy and data security is a fundamental right, and it is imperative that the government takes action to safeguard citizens from data misuse and unsolicited calls.

He urged the government for intervention to ensure the protection of personal data and to put an end to the growing menace.