BJP member urges Opp to take 'uniform stand in national interest', displays artificial limbs in RS

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) BJP member C Sadanandan Master appealed to Opposition parties not to oppose just for the sake of opposing and urged them to take a "uniform stand in the national interest" during his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Initiating the discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's address, the nominated MP from Kerala, a school teacher-turned-politician, said it articulates India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

In a dramatic moment that caused uproar, Master displayed his artificial limbs on the table while highlighting what he called the intolerance of CPI-M workers.

"Those who were roaring about democracy committed an attack upon me 31 years ago in Kerala. I was returning home when organised criminals caught me from behind, put me down on the road and cut my legs shouting Inquilab Zindabad," he said.

The display prompted CPI-M leader John Brittas to raise a point of order against showing the object.

Master responded by asking Brittas not to be intolerant. "I want to show before the nation and people what is democracy. You are always talking about democracy, tolerance and humanity. Your commitment is based on political violence, which is not good for democracy. " Master spoke while seated due to his disability.

He thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating a disabled person like him to the House. The artificial limbs were later removed following Brittas' point of order.

VIKSIT BHARAT VISION ------------------------- Master said the goal of Viksit Bharat is not limited to one government or one generation but is a continuous journey.

"I appeal to the Opposition—let's not oppose for the sake of opposition. Let members take a uniform stand in the national interest. We are not just coming together for ourselves but for entire humanity," he said.

The MP quoted the national song 'Vande Mataram', RSS prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume", and a famous Malayalam patriotic song to evoke patriotic feelings. He also quoted Swami Vivekananda: "Worshiping Mother India means serving Indians." "Today modern Narendra, our PM, is truly leading us on the holy path of human service. That's why we are filled with enthusiasm to serve the people by seeing everyone as one," he said.

ECONOMIC ACHIEVEMENTS ------------------------------ Master highlighted the government's achievements, noting that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last decade. "If Bharat is standing tall on the global stage, it is only because of the 'sadhana' and uncompromising resolve of our PM. We have moved from the fragility of promises to solidity of delivering," he said.

He recalled the PM's quote that when the government spent one rupee, only 15 paise reached beneficiaries while 85 paise was taken by middlemen. "This is a thing of the past. Today, every penny spent belongs to the citizen." The MP said India's growth was due to four action points: transparent and corruption-free private and business processes; advanced technology made available to the grassroots; strict discipline within the country; and a sense of security internally and externally.

KERALA MIGRATION CONCERNS ----------------------------------- Expressing concern over migration in Kerala, Master said the southern state presents a "painful contradiction." "Our youth in Kerala is migrating. It is not because of lack of talent—they are migrating because opportunities have been systematically denied. Kerala has now become an old-age home. About 4.5 lakh youth are migrating," he said.

Master also raised the Sabarimala gold theft issue, which led to objections from CPI-M leaders. The Chair insisted they maintain order as they would get an opportunity to reply during their turn.

GLOBAL STANDING --------------------- Referring to recent remarks by the US President calling India's economy a "dead economy", Master said, "Unfortunately, somebody endorsed it here although India is the fastest-growing country." He added that Europe is truly glad about India's rise and that the country's growth is not threatening others.

Master also mentioned that Mahamagha Mahotsavam was celebrated in Thirunavaya, Malappuram district of Kerala, after 250 years.

"When Gen Z of other countries turn to violence, our Gen Z turns to bhajans. In campuses where 'Bharat tere tukde honge' was once heard, now Vande Bharatam is reverberating. In Srinagar, where the Pakistan flag used to flutter, today the tricolour is fluttering in all its glory," he said.

Ending his speech, Master said, "I regret I could not stand while making my maiden speech due to torture by CPI-M." Leader of the House J P Nadda urged the Chair to expunge undesirable words used by Brittas. CPI-M leader A A Rahim also raised a point of order under Rule 238 on mentioning the Sabarimala gold theft case pending in Kerala High Court. PTI LUX ANU