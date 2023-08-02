BJP members create uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, proceedings disrupted

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly proceedings were adjourned twice on Wednesday following uproar by BJP members over the suspension of party MLA Madan Dilawar and other issues.

As soon as the House assembled, the opposition BJP raised the issue of Dilwar's suspension.

However, after Speaker CP Joshi assured that they will be be allowed to raise the issue during Zero Hour, order was restored.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore raised the issue of suspension of Ramganjmandi MLA Dilawar.

Dilawar and sacked minister Rajendra Gudha were suspended from the House on July 24.

Rathore said there was no reason for Dilawar's suspension. He also demanded a debate in the House on crimes against women besides referring to the July 24 incident when Gudha had waved a red diary and wanted to table it in the house.

Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasra raised objection to Rathore which led to uproar in the House following which the speaker adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the BJP members continued their protest. The speaker then called the members to speak on adjournment motion.

Later, deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary tabled the report of the business advisory committee which was passed by voice vote.

Speaker Joshi asked the BJP MLAs to return to their seats, saying he has given them an opportunity to raise their points and now he will take up the listed business.

When the uproar continued, the speaker adjourned the proceedings for another 30 minutes. PTI SDA DV DV