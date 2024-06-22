BJP members detained for attempting to protest over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) The police detained a large number of BJP members, including senior leader H Raja, in various parts of Tamil Nadu when they attempted to stage protests against the ruling DMK over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy on Saturday.

The state-wide protest was meant to condemn the DMK government for allegedly failing to contain the illicit arrack.

Scores of BJP members led by Raja who proceeded to stage a protest in Madurai were detained by the police. They were later let off.

Party workers who gathered in hundreds in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and other districts, too, were detained.

Wondering why the DMK resorted to stifling the democratic protest by using the police, Raja said the widespread detention of party workers only indicated that the ruling dispensation was "afraid" of something.

"It was DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who lifted the prohibition ban in Tamil Nadu and thus paved the way for arrack to permeate the state. People were happy till then," Raja later told reporters.

He sought to know why the state government prevented the peaceful protests. "What is wrong in telling the truth to the people?" he asked. PTI JSP ROH