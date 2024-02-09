BJP members protest in Latur against Rahul's 'Modi not OBC' remarks

Latur, Feb 9 (PTI) Activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s youth wing on Friday staged a protest here in central Maharashtra against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks questioning the OBC status of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A large number of protesters from the BJP's Yuva Morcha gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Latur city and vented their anger at an effigy of the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala.

Gandhi, who is on Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, sparked a controversy on Thursday with his remarks that Modi was born into a family that belonged to the general caste and not into an Other Backward Class (OBC) community.

"Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC. He was born in a family of the 'Ghanchi’ caste, which was included in the OBC list during the BJP government's tenure in Gujarat in 2000. He changed his caste to OBC after becoming the CM of Gujarat. Therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth," the Congress MP asserted in Odisha.

Gandhi's comments triggered angry reactions from the BJP. PTI COR RSY