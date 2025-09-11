BJP members resign en masse in Manipur's Phungyar constituency, party calls it 'publicity stunt'

Imphal, Sep 11 (PTI) At least 43 BJP members on Thursday resigned in Phungyar constituency of Manipur’s Ukhrul district, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the northeastern state, a party functionary said.

Those who stepped down from the party's Phungyar Mandal in the Naga-majority district include the mandal president, heads of Mahila, Yuva and Kisan morchas, and booth presidents of the constituency.

In a statement, the BJP members said they were "deeply concerned over the present state of affairs within the party" and highlighted "lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership” as key reasons behind the step.

"Our loyalty to the party and its ideology has always been unwavering. We reaffirm our commitment to work for the welfare of our community and the people of Manipur," it said.

Reacting to the resignations, the Manipur unit of the BJP claimed that the “individuals in question have been engaging in anti-party activities ever since the 2022 assembly elections”.

BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president Awung Shimray Hopingson asserted that the move was a "publicity stunt, aimed at misleading the public and an attempt to tarnish the image of the party for their personal gain".

"I would like to further clarify that the BJP mandal and booth-level executives of the 43 Phungyar Assembly Constituency remain intact and fully committed... The BJP continues to work tirelessly at the grassroots level, strengthening the party's presence in every village across the constituency," he said in a statement.

Disciplinary action has been sought against the members who resigned, Hopingson said.

"The resignation is a clear reflection of the personal frustration and ambitions of a few individuals, and do not represent the views or actual condition of the party structure in the Phungyar constituency," he added.

The prime minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, in what would be his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in May 2023, which claimed over 260 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in February. PTI CORR RBT