BJP members stage walkout from J-K assembly amid uproar over 1931 'martyrs'

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather announced expunging of "derogatory remarks" of the leader of opposition about the July 13, 1931 "martyrs" amid pandemonium in the House.

BJP leader and LoP Sunil Sharma made the remarks on the 1931 "martyrs" after PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para demanded restoration of the public holiday on July 13 besides the December 5 holiday to mark the birth anniversary of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Both the holidays were scrapped by the lieutenant governor-led administration following abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories in August 2019.

Taking part in a debate on the motion of thanks to LG's address at a time when NC president Farooq Abdullah reached the visitors’ gallery to watch the proceedings, Para sought restoration of the two holidays and highlighted the importance of the July 13, 1931 when 22 men fell to the bullets of Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers outside Srinagar central jail and the contribution of the NC founder.

“They have sacrificed their lives against autocracy and for democracy and the House, irrespective of party affiliation and ideology, should come together to restore the July 13 holiday and also Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's holiday given his political stature and the contribution,” Para said.

The PDP MLA also demanded passing of a resolution in the House for shifting of prisoners from outside jails to J&K and requested Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take the issue of property attachment and other strong arm tactics with the Centre.

He also criticized the BJP for turning J&K into a “glorified municipality” and said the speech of the LG is talking more of “BJP’s agenda” rather than reflecting the people’s aspirations and sentiments, and the election promises of NC.

“When you choke and suffocate the people, it will result in separatism, boost Jamaat-e-Islami and strengthen the Pakistani agenda. There is an illusion of peace in Kashmir but the reality is that you have a foot on the spring and once it is lifted, the situation will be much worse than the 2010, 2014 and 2016 unrest. This is not a warning but a reality,” he said.

BJP’s Sharma reacted angrily to Para’s statement and opposed the restoration of holiday on July 13.

“I can feel the pain of Para after his party’s performance (in assembly elections). You are enjoying the state of Maharaja (Hari Singh)...,” he said, triggering protests by treasury benches led by NC, PDP and several independent members and slogan shouting from both sides.

CPI(M) member M Y Tarigami and Congress leader Nizamuddin Bhat also joined the chorus and demanded expunging of the remarks against the 1931 martyrs and an apology from the LoP.

Later, the speaker announced expunging of the "derogatory remarks" following which all 28 members of the BJP staged a walkout.

“This is their wrong notion that the peace in Kashmir is hollow. The terrorism is taking its last breath, while separatism and Jamaat are buried. The foot is not on the spring but at a smooth surface and Indian security forces have promised to restore peace in J&K,” Sharma told reporters outside the assembly.

He said the BJP did not consider those killed in 1931 uprising against Maharaja as “martyrs”. “The Maharaja was a justice loving king and anyone who rose up in rebellion is a traitor and we are proud of him. Why are they not shedding tears for those killed in their rule in 2010 and 2016.” Talking to reporters outside the House, Para also defended his speech and said, “July 13 is not the day against Jammu or anyone. This is the day to celebrate democracy and the democratic awakening of the people of J&K. It should be respected in that spirit and the way it was respected in the last seven decades.” He alleged that the BJP is not looking beyond the prism of religion and it is agitating because all of them were Kashmiri Muslims.

Earlier, during his speech, Para also demanded rationalization of reservation in government recruitment in accordance with the population. “I am not against reservation to any community but it should not be at the cost of meritorious students.” The PDP leader said he is not asking for the release of the prisoners who were booked under Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and lodged in jails outside in 2019 but their shifting to J&K.

"They are suffering in 50 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur and other jails (during summer) and their families are also unable to meet them," he said, adding he also underwent the same suffering after being slapped with two cases under UAPA before becoming the MLA.