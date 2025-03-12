BJP members walk out of Bengal assembly to protest against Mamata's 'fake Hinduism' remark

Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) Opposition BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday, protesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'fake Hinduism' remark.

A day after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that Muslim MLAs of the TMC would be thrown out of the West Bengal assembly if the BJP comes to power, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of importing "fake Hinduism" to the state.

Led by BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh, around 25 saffron party legislators also demonstrated outside the main gate of the assembly, claiming that an outsider in the black outfit - probably belonging to the special branch of police or a TMC goon - was present in the gallery.

All BJP members wore black robes in the House to protest against alleged misrule and dictatorship of the Mamata Banerjee government and accused the current dispensation of "muzzling of the voice of the opposition" in the House.

Ghosh said the stranger in the gallery also wore black robes, posing as a BJP member.

"Once he was identified as an outsider, the Speaker was informed about him but no action was taken. The stranger managed to get away," he said.

"Who can guarantee that he was not sent by someone with an ulterior motive to harm us? Particularly after the threat by Bhagabangola MLA Humayun Kabir to harm our leader outside the assembly," he added.

Ghosh also claimed that there could also be a security threat from the stranger in the gallery as the chief minister was present in the House.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who also appeared at the protest site, demanded an inquiry into it.

Kabir told reporters that Adhikari should withdraw his "anti-Muslim" comments made outside the House on March 11 and apologise.

Adhikari, when asked to react about the comments by Kabir, said, "He has been emboldened by the appeasement pursued by his leader Mamata Banerjee. We don't attach any importance to the words of Humayun Kabir."