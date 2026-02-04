BJP members walk out of J-K Assembly accusing Speaker of bias

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) All BJP members staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday, accusing Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather of bias while granting time to members of the ruling party for speaking in the house.

The BJP members walked out of the house despite Rather's making an attempt to ensure that they stayed back on their seats, saying that he was not differentiating between the members.

Before walking out of the house, a heated argument ensued between the BJP legislators and the members of the treasury benches who accused the National party of divisive politics and shunting down the Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College after the majority of the students selected were from the Muslim community.

As the speaker was trying to pacify the situation, the BJP leaders questioned the time given to NC legislator Sajad Shaheen, who was speaking at that time on the motion of thanks on the Lt Governor's address.

The BJP legislators alleged that members of the ruling party were being given more time, while their own members were repeatedly ignored or curtailed.

The Speaker, however, rejected the allegations, asserting that he was running the House strictly in accordance with established rules and conventions. PTI TAS HIG HIG