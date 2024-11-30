BJP membership drive: Chhattisgarh unit has achieved 60-lakh target, says CM Sai

Raipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said his party has achieved its member enrolment target of 60 lakh in the state.

The drive to enrol people as primary members of the Bharatiya Janata Party had kicked off in the state on September 3 and Sai was the first to fill the forms.

"In Chhattisgarh, the membership figure of the world's largest political organization BJP has crossed its target of 60 lakh. I heartily welcome all these members, who are committed to become strong partners in nation building, in the BJP family," Sai said in a post on X.

He urged people of the state to join the BJP "to realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi". PTI TKP BNM