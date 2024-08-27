BJP to launch fresh membership drive on Sept 2, PM Modi to be first member

New Delhi: The BJP will launch its membership drive on September 2 with party president J P Nadda renewing the membership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is also the head of the membership drive, appealed to people to join the party in a big way. A strong BJP will lead to the making of a 'Viksit Bharat', he said.

Union ministers, chief ministers, MPs and MLAs will be drafted to spearhead the drive and they will visit different parts of the country, Tawde told reporters.

The first phase of the membership drive will go on till September 25 and then a review of the exercise will be carried out before the launch of the second phase on October 1. It will continue till October 15, he said.

He said party workers across the country have been trained for the drive, which relies heavily on the digital medium.

All existing members of the BJP have to renew their membership every six years.