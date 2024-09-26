BJP membership drive: Youth will play key role in realising 'Viksit Bharat' dream, says Nadda

Raipur, Sep 26 (PTI) Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said youth will play a key role in realising the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' and slammed some parties for misleading them.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted professionals to enter politics with new thinking, adding such a move will give new direction to the nation.

The entry of professionals into politics will encourage thinking of "suchita" (probity), he said while addressing youth at Nalanda Parisar here during an event held as a part of the BJP's membership drive in Chhattisgarh.

Nalanda Parisar is a hi-tech government facility in Raipur for students appearing in competitive exams.

"The role of youth will be crucial in realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned. The PM himself wants professionals to come into politics with new thinking. The move will give a new direction to the nation," a BJP release quoted Nadda as saying.

"The entry of professionals into politics will encourage the idea of probity in politics. The roots of our democracy will become stronger. Therefore, more and more youth should come into politics. Some parties have been indulging in the politics of misleading the youth. Those parties are not hidden from anyone," he said while urging students to join the BJP.

Nadda hailed the facilities at the Nalanda Library for students preparing for UPSC, CGPSC and other competitive examinations, and praised the state government's initiative to establish well-equipped libraries on the lines of Nalanda Parisar Raipur in 22 cities, the release said.

Nadda was accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, state finance minister OP Chaudhary and officials at Nalanda Parisar.

Later, he chaired a meeting at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state BJP office, to take stock of the party's membership drive.

Addressing the meeting, Nadda termed the membership drive a mega festival of the party organization and hailed each and every worker for contributing to it.

"PM Modi has appealed to the entire nation to join this Mahaparv of the organization. We all need to take this motto of the PM to the last person. 'Dil se, Dal se, Jude Kamal se'," the statement quoted Nadda as saying.

"Along with the whole country, the number of people joining BJP has been constantly increasing in Chhattisgarh. We will achieve our goals. We have full faith in our party workers. In a democratic system, numbers are important but we are working on the basis of ideological strength in which every worker is making an important contribution," he said.

CM Sai, the party's state in charge Nitin Nabin, state unit president Kiran Deo, Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma along with MPs and MLAs attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered floral tributes at the statue of Rani Durgavati on Canal Link road here. He also visited the residence of former Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Vyas and presented him the party's membership. PTI TKP BNM