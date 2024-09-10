BJP membership swells past 2 crore within 8 days, says party

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The BJP’s rank has swelled past two crore in just eight days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide membership drive, the party said here on Tuesday during a meeting held at its headquarters.

The meeting, which was held to review the progress of the party’s membership drive, was attended by BJP president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and party national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, among others.

Modi had launched the BJP membership drive on September 2 with party president J P Nadda enrolling him as the first member of the drive in the presence of its senior leaders, including a host of Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.

The party launches the drive to renew the membership of its existing members and enroll new members every six years in line with its constitution.

“Under the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sangathan Parva' the prime minister had on September 2 launched the national membership drive of the party by becoming its first member. In just 8 days, the membership number of BJP has crossed two crores under the membership drive,” party national general secretary Vinod Tawde said.

Senior BJP leaders including Nadda, Shah and Santosh reviewed the party’s membership drive by holding separate meetings with office bearers of nine states.

State presidents, general secretaries, membership heads and other office bearers of the membership teams of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan participated in these meetings, Tawde said.

“Today’s meeting discussed how the membership drive can be more all-encompassing and all-inclusive in the coming days and what efforts should be made to fulfill the expectations expressed by the prime minister,” he added.

Similar discussions will be held with other states in the coming days, he added. PTI PK PK SKY SKY