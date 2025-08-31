BJP minister appears to soften stand on Maratha quota after Jarange’s rebuke

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday evening appeared to soften his stand on Maratha quota, calling himself a “good friend” of Manoj Jarange, hours after the activist accused him of making incorrect statements about the community.

Some of Jarange’s demands can be accommodated, Patil told reporters.

Speaking in Solapur district earlier in the day, Patil had said that the Maratha community never faced untouchability and was not backward by caste, but shrinking landholdings and falling agricultural income had pushed its members into financial distress.

“The problem started when farm income declined, and Maratha families could not afford better education for their children, such as costly medical studies. That is why they are seeking reservation in education and jobs. The Centre’s Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, already upheld by the Supreme Court, provides them an avenue of support,” Patil told reporters in the morning.

Patil also claimed that the agitation is for “political reservation, as opportunities in education and government jobs were already available through other provisions”, though he did not elaborate on the remarks.

The comments invited a sharp reaction from Jarange, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since Friday.

“Chandrakant Patil does not understand anything. He should remain quiet and avoid insulting the Maratha community. If he speaks wrongly about society, it will cost him dearly. We are OBCs and we should get reservation from the OBC quota. I am firm on this demand,” he asserted.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas and recognition of the community as Kunbis – an agrarian caste listed under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Later in the evening, Patil appeared to soften his position, saying he had consulted a legal expert who suggested that some of Jarange’s demands could be accommodated.

“I am a good friend of Manoj Jarange and have met him several times when I headed the Maharashtra government-appointed cabinet sub-committee for Maratha reservation,” Patil told reporters.

“I just spoke with a legal expert for 20 minutes, and he said that some of Jarange’s demands can be met. Jarange is firm on categorisation of Marathas as OBCs, and the legal expert is positive that the issue can be solved, he said, appealing to the media not to “create a rift between him and the activist”.

Patil had also said in the morning that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was never rigid but there were some constitutional limitations. “Normally, delegations come to meet the CM, not the other way round. However, he is so flexible that he can even go. But it must bring a solution, not just lead to humiliation,” he said.

Jarange had on Saturday slammed Fadnavis for sending retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, who heads a committee set up to expedite the process of granting reservation to the community, to hold talks with him.

“It is not Justice Shinde's job to issue a Government Resolution (GR) announcing grant of reservation to Marathas," Jarange said, vowing to continue the agitation.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar had said on Saturday that the Supreme Court had placed a ceiling of 52 per cent on overall reservations, and a “constitutional amendment was necessary (to raise it)”. He said the SC ratified a 72 per cent quota in Tamil Nadu.

The Centre's role has to be transparent and clear in this issue, he said, adding the country requires a uniform policy to ensure there is no bitterness in society.

Reacting to it, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who heads the rival NCP faction, had said, “The person giving this information has been in power for many years. He was in the central government for ten years. He is revered and worthy of respect. Don’t make me speak more.” Asked about the deputy CM’s response to Sharad Pawar's remarks on the reservation issue, Patil had said there was a difference in their styles.

"Devendraji avoids speaking even the harsh truth, while Ajitdada is blunt. He knows the history because he was part of every decision earlier. Now, a rift has emerged, but Ajitdada knows everything," he had said.