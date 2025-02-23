BJP minister Ganesh Naik to hold 'janata darbar' in Shinde's stronghold Thane

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik will on Monday hold a 'janata darbar' in Thane, a stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde.

Naik, guardian minister for neighbouring Palghar district, last month said he would be holding public grievance meetings in Thane too, triggering speculation that the BJP was preparing to challenge the dominance of ally Shinde's party in the area.

Notably, the BJP leader had initiated the 'janata darbar' (public hearing) concept in the state in 1990s, connecting people with the administration to address grievances.

On February 3, Naik addressed a 'janata darbar' at Vashi in Navi Mumbai township of Thane district and on February 21 in Palghar district.

Large hoardings have now been put up for Naik's janata darbar to be held near the collector's office in Thane city on Monday, which is being seen in some political circles as a direct challenge to the Shiv Sena's influence in the area.

Earlier, when asked about political implications of such an event, Naik had said the sole purpose of the 'janata darbar' was to resolve public's grievances.

Ganesh Naik's son and former MP Sanjeev Naik, has held multiple meetings with Thane BJP leaders to oversee preparations for the event.

During his visit to the venue on Saturday, Sanjeev Naik dismissed the speculation of his father's event challenging the dominance of ally Shiv Sena, and said such "baseless rumours" were being spread by opponents.

He reiterated that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, remains strong and united.

Sanjeev Naik emphasised that the event is being held under the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to all ministers in the state to hold 'janata darbar' at different places.

"The idea is to bring governance closer to the people. Instead of 5,000 persons travelling to Mantralaya (state secretariat) to get their grievances addressed, the minister will meet them locally and resolve their issues," he told reporters.

On the issue issue of illegal constructions in Thane, the former MP blamed the administrative negligence for the proliferation of unauthorised buildings and said the government would take necessary legal action to address the issue while ensuring people's concerns are taken into account. PTI COR GK