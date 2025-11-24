BJP minister Lodha spreading lies about threat claim, says Congress MLA

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh has accused Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha of spreading lies by claiming that he had issued life-threatening warnings against him.

Shaikh hit back at Lodha, days after the latter complained to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, alleging that Shaikh was shielding illegal structures and "infiltrators" and obstructing demolition drives in Malvani area.

The minister had claimed that Shaikh had issued threats against him and his family.

No reaction is available from Lodha's office.

"It is my appeal to everyone to listen to my speech, which is shared by Lodha. The minister is lying that I issued a threat against him or his family", Shaikh told reporters.

He demanded registration of a criminal case against Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, "who said they would bury me here".

Shaikh, who represents the Malad (west) assembly segment, alleged that Satam had not spoken a single word for the betterment of Mumbai since taking charge.

"From day one, he has been talking about not allowing any Khan to become mayor of Mumbai. In reality, Mumbaikars or political parties will decide the next mayor. It is my request that loose statements should not be made," he said.

He sought to know what action Mumbai Police had taken over the alleged abusive slogans and banners put up against him outside a police station.

The controversy comes amid intensifying political clashes ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The Mumbai Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to create communal tensions to polarise voters.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside Satam's office. Police detained several protesters after a brief altercation, a video of which was shared by Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad.

She alleged that Satam was spreading lies and issuing threats against Shaikh to shield Lodha.

The row escalated as BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Sunday posted on social media that the party had held demonstrations in Malvani against Shaikh for allegedly encouraging illegal settlements.

The BJP would not remain silent until the "mini Dhaka" in Malvani was removed, Bhatkhalkar said, adding that Shaikh would have to pay a heavy price for threatening Lodha.

The BJP has since demanded Shaikh's arrest, accusing him of promoting a "Malvani pattern that prioritised infiltrators over locals".

The Youth Congress workers on Sunday took to the streets, accusing the BJP of attempting to create a Hindu-Muslim divide.

BJP workers continued their protests on Monday, reiterating demands for an FIR against Shaikh and raising slogans calling for the removal of alleged infiltrators from Mumbai. PTI ND NSK