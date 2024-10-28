BJP minister Mungantiwar, Cong leader Wadettiwar file nominations from Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Oct 28 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday filed his nomination for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election in Chandrapur district amid a show of strength.

Separately, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress submitted his nomination papers in Bramhapuri after addressing a gathering in the presence of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Altogether 57 candidates filed nominations from six constituencies in Chandrapur district on the penultimate day of submitting papers.

Mungantiwar is in the fray from home turf Ballarpur constituency against Santosh Singh Rawat of Congress.

Wadettiwar, a former minister in the MVA government, will square off against Krishnalal Sahare of BJP in Bramhapuri seat.

Mungantiwar performed a pooja ritual at Kanyaka mandir at Mul tehsil before leading a rally of supporters and farmers to the SDO office at noon.

The BJP reposed faith in Mungantiwar by renominating him from Ballarpur, months after he lost the Lok Sabha election from Chandrapur to a Congress nominee.

Wadettiwar and Baghel addressed a massive gathering on the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj ground. Baghel urged the people to elect Wadettiwar with a huge margin. PTI COR NSK