BJP minister Nitesh Rane conducts raid on `matka' gambling in Kankavli

Sindhudurg, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday conducted a raid on a `matka' gambling den in Kankavli in Sindhudurg district.

A video of Rane raiding the place and catching the operators off-guard went viral.

Rane, who represents Kankavli in the Maharashtra assembly, is also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district.

Twelve persons were detained during the raid and a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Gambling Act, said a police official. PTI DC PR KRK