BJP minister Rane targets Thackeray cousins

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Saturday compared Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray to those who betrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha state.

"There is no difference between those who betrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the Thackeray brothers and their followers. Just as the Shirkes gave information to the Mughals and Sambhaji Maharaj was captured at Sangameshwar, the Thackeray brothers were working to divide Hindus. They were reading out a script dictated by their 'abba' sitting in Pakistan," Rane said, speaking to reporters.

The remarks came in response to a statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut that had Eknath Shinde not "turned traitor" and split the Shiv Sena, the BJP would not have been able to gain control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, dismissing the allegations that the BJP was "handing over Mumbai" to industrialist Gautam Adani, Rane said the opposition did not want development of Mumbai and Maharashtra through capable partners. PTI ND KRK