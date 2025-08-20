BJP minister roots for 'Varaha Jayanti' celebrations in Maharashtra on Aug 25, writes to CM

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Maharashtra cabinet member Nitesh Rane on Wednesday said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting him to declare August 25 as 'Varaha Jayanti' festival day and urged the Hindu community to celebrate the occasion with great fervour.

The BJP minister stressed on spreading awareness about the significance of Lord Varaha, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

"We consider Varaha (which means 'boar' in Sanskrit) as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. On August 25, we are celebrating his birth anniversary. This occasion should be highlighted on a larger scale so that the next generation learns about its importance," Rane told reporters.

The ports and fisheries minister informed he has written a letter to Fadnavis requesting him to declare 'Varaha Jayanti' on August 25. This will pave the way for holding special rituals in temples, lectures in schools and colleges, among other events, on August 25 every year to mark the occasion.

Rane appealed to Hindus to organise 'Varaha Jayanti' celebrations in every village in Maharashtra and said he has requested the Chief Minister for necessary support.

The BJP legislator said he would personally attend the celebrations in Navi Mumbai.

Rane cautioned if anyone opposed the festivities, the Hindu community would give a strong response.

"We do not look at others' festivals with prejudice, but we will not tolerate any objections raised against ours," he asserted.

Rane said in the letter to the CM, he has urged him to include a chapter on Lord Varaha in school textbooks so that children could be educated about the deity. PTI ND RSY