BJP minister's 'admission' on keeping deer fawn in past triggers controversy

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has stirred a controversy after a video surfaced showing him purportedly acknowledging that he had once kept a deer fawn in his care before releasing them upon assuming ministerial office.

As the viral video drew flak, Naik claimed his comments were misinterpreted.

The BJP leader made the remarks at a community programme organised by the Rajya Muslim Khatik Samaj Seva Sanstha in Vashi on Monday. The video of his statement has since gone viral, drawing sharp political reactions.

Addressing members of the Khatik community, traditionally involved in goat rearing and the meat business, Naik narrated that goats brought from Marathwada had once arrived with a stray deer fawn.

"Those working here, who bring goats from Marathwada, had once brought a deer for me. When I asked how it came, they said the fawn had strayed into the herd of goats. I took care of it," he said.

"But when I became a minister, I said we can no longer keep it at our place, and so released it. As a forest minister, you can't keep jungle animals, peacocks, etc. I also had leopard cubs, but how can one take care of them? We take care of them with love, but it is an offence as per law, and hence we have to stop that love." Naik, a veteran politician from Navi Mumbai, has served as forest minister twice, first between 2004 and 2009, and again since December 2024.

The statement triggered an immediate backlash, with leaders across political alliances accusing the BJP of double standards.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded action.

"Maharashtra's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has admitted that he kept a deer fawn (passing remarks for tiger cubs as well) even before becoming forest minister. If any ordinary citizen had done this, they would have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

"But when the Forest Minister himself admits to illegally keeping a wild animal, the government remains silent. This is not just hypocrisy; it's an insult to law and wildlife protection itself. Will the Chief Minister order an inquiry, or will the law once again bend for his ministers?" Sawant stated in a social media post.

He also posted the video clip of Naik's remarks on X on Tuesday.

Amid the political storm, Naik issued a clarification, claiming his comments had been misinterpreted.

"A part of my conversation during a public event has been misinterpreted. Had anyone asked me directly, I would have gladly provided detailed information. My comment was merely an example of affection and concern towards wild animals," he said.

"No person should hunt wild animals or keep them in captivity. They should be released into the wild; that was the intention behind my example. Many times, wild animals wander into farms, and some are injured. In such situations, one should show compassion and hand them over to rescue centres. The natural habitat is the rightful place for all wild animals." Naik claimed he never kept any wild animal illegally in his possession. Wild animals are safe only in the forest, and it is important to follow all government regulations designed to protect them. PTI ND NSK