BJP ministers not sitting in hotels like Congress, we are meeting Rajasthan people: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday slammed the previous Congress government and said that they camped in hotels for days instead of reaching out to the people of the state.

Sharma said that the BJP ministers and leaders have a set timetable for the week where they would sit at the secretariat for three days, visit the state for two days and remain in their constituency for one.

On Wednesday, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra hit out at the BJP government in the state and claimed they had failed on every front for the last nine months.

He alleged that the BJP is only touring around the state, giving speeches and confusing people.

Responding to the remarks, Sharma said, "Their (Congress) leaders were locked in hotels and now they are telling us that the chief minister and the ministers are touring." While addressing the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign programme in Angad Bavji of Chittorgarh, he said, "You had fun in hotels. Our ministers are going to every dhani, village and the entire state. They are not in hotels like you." He further said, "We have a seven-day timetable... Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday our ministers will sit in the secretariat, for two days they will go to the whole area of Rajasthan and stay in their assembly constituency for one day." Sharma said the state government will fulfil every promise in the 'Sankalp Patra'.

He said, "Before the elections, every single worker of ours went to the people of Rajasthan and whatever promises were made to the people of the state through the Sankalp Patra, I want to assure you that our government will fulfil all of them" Sharma said that our government is working with determination for the development and welfare of about eight crore people of 200 assembly constituencies of the state.

He said that the state government is working on a concrete action plan to strengthen the power system in the state and by the year 2027, farmers will be able to get electricity even during the day.

The chief minister said that the state government is working with determination for environmental protection and enhancement. More than seven crore saplings have been planted under 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' and have set a record by planting two crore saplings in a day. PTI AG HIG HIG