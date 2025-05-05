BJP Minority Morcha accuses AIMPLB of running 'digital jihad' against Waqf law

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The BJP Minority Morcha on Monday accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of running "digital jihad" on social media against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Morcha called it an "open digital rebellion" against Parliament and the Constitution of India.

There was no immediate reaction of the AIMPLB to the BJP Minority Morcha's charge.

The government should keep a close watch on such provocative elements, BJP Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui said in a statement.

If this does not stop, strict action should be taken against those who take the law of the country into their own hands, he said.

"The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is running '#WithdrawWaqfAmendments' hashtag against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 and calling on Muslims to wage digital jihad on X," Siddiqui said.

"This is not a fatwa, but an open digital rebellion against the country's Parliament and Constitution," he alleged.

Siddique alleged that the AIMPLB is spreading a "radical mindset" in its bid to mislead the youth and create mobocracy on social media, he charged.

"The Muslim Personal Law Board is no longer a religious institution, it has now become a gang running a political agenda which is misleading Muslims," he added.

The BJP leader appealed to the Muslim community to stay away from such "communal provocation" and follow the path of "development and peace".