BJP minority morcha protests against Kejriwal, demands action against convicted AAP MLA

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi BJP's minority morcha held a protest near AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Firozshah Road here, demanding action against his party MLA Naresh Kumar, recently convicted in a case of desecration of the Quran in Punjab.

Advertisment

The Mehrauli MLA was sentenced to two years in prison on last Saturday by the Malerkotla district court in Punjab in the 2016 case.

Addressing the protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said a two-year jail sentence means Yadav should be immediately dismissed from the Delhi Assembly, but Arvind Kejriwal is "silent".

"Despite the conviction of his MLA for disrespecting the holy Quran, Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Muslim leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are mum. This exposes the double standards of Kejriwal and his party," he said.

Advertisment

The protesters gathered on Ashok Road and tried to march towards Kejriwal's 5, Firozshah Road residence but were stopped by police.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that Kejriwal was "shielding" his MLA and criticised the inaction of the police in Punjab ruled by AAP.

"Those who claim to champion Muslim interests merely see them as vote banks," he said.

Advertisment

Senior BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said the AAP government has only used the Muslim community as its vote bank.

Delhi BJP minority morcha president said the Muslims in Delhi are angry with AAP over its MLA's misdeed and the party will face the consequences in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Senior BJP leader Atif Rashid said the "double standards" of AAP were exposed by the silence of its leaders over the issue. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD