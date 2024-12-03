BJP minority morcha protests against Kejriwal, demands action against convicted party MLA

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi BJP's minority morcha held a protest near AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Firozshah Road here, demanding action against his party MLA Naresh Kumar, who has been convicted in a case of desecration of the Quran in Punjab.

The Mehrauli MLA was on last Saturday sentenced to two years in prison by the Malerkotla district court in Punjab in the 2016 case.

"Despite the conviction of his MLA for showing disrespect to the holy Quran, Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Muslim leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are mum. This exposes the double standards of Kejriwal and his party," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said during the protest.

The protesters gathered on Ashok Road and tried to march towards Kejriwal's 5, Firozshah Road residence but were stopped by police.

