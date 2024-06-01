BJP 'misused' administration in UP, EC 'slow' to take action: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of misusing the administration in Uttar Pradesh and said the Election Commission was slow in taking action.

In a press statement issued from the SP headquarters, former UP chief minister Yadav alleged, "Today, when it was the last phase of voting, the BJP did not stop its habitual misuse of the administration." Giving the example of booths of Mirzapur and Barhaj of Deoria district, he said many complaints have been registered against the BJP for intimidating the voters, obstructing voting and threatening or chasing away the polling agents on the strength of power.

Yadav said, "At many places, Samajwadi Party workers were misbehaved with and arrested. The administration's intention was to not let Samajwadi Party supporters vote." Expressing dissatisfaction, the SP chief said, "It is regrettable that the Election Commission was very slow in taking action. The lack of transparency that should have been seen in the work of the Commission for free and fair elections puts a question mark on the democratic systems." However, he also said at present, the public is aware and they resisted at many places.

Yadav claimed that the wind that blew from the west in favour of Samajwadi PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak)-INDIA alliance to save the Constitution and democracy turned into a tsunami in the seventh phase. All sections of the society, including farmers, youth, businessmen, teachers, employees and advocates voted to remove the BJP.

Expressing gratitude to the voters, he said on the last voting day of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the voters completely vented out their entire anger to remove the BJP from power by voting against it.

Yadav said, "Along with writing the script of BJP's defeat, the voters paved the way for the Samajwadi Party and INDIA alliance to come to power at the Centre." "Today, the BJP was completely wiped out in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies. Even in the prime minister's constituency Varanasi, the voters showed extreme indifference towards him," he added. PTI CDN KSS KSS