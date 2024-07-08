BJP misusing govt machinery in Manglaur: Cong lodges complaint with EC

Dehradun, Jul 8 (PTI) The Congress on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and accused the ruling BJP of misusing the government machinery to stop the opposition party from holding election meetings in the Manglaur Assembly constituency where a bypoll is to be held on July 10.

A Congress delegation led by PCC vice president Mathuradutt Joshi met Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande and handed him a letter signed by more than half a dozen party leaders and office bearers accusing the BJP of using the government machinery to build pressure on the local administration to not allow the Congress to organise campaign meetings in the constituency.

"Free and fair polls in Manglaur cannot be expected," the party said in the letter.

The Congress also accused the BJP of using money and muscle power to increase the interference of people from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to influence the voters in the Manglaur bypoll.

Cash and liquor are being distributed openly among the voters in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the party alleged.

The vehicles bearing number plates of states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh with BJP's election posters on them are moving around freely in Manglaur to distribute cash and liquor among the voters but the police are not acting against them under pressure from the government, the Congress said in the letter address to the chief electoral officer.

The Congress requested the Election Commission to stop the misuse of government machinery by the party in power to influence the voters and conduct free and fair polls in Manglaur. PTI ALM AS AS