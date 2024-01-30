BJP misusing probe agencies to target opponents and break parties: Supriya Sule

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday alleged the BJP was misusing probe agencies against its opponents and breaking parties and families to retain power.

Speaking to reporters, Sule said the BJP has "weaponised" Central probe agencies and misusing the Income Tax, CBI and ED against its opponents, while the country is facing serious issues such as quotas, inflation and joblessness.

"They are misusing agencies, breaking parties and families only to remain in power," the Baramati MP said.

When asked about upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and six seats falling vacant in Maharashtra, the NCP leader said avoiding a contest in elections to the Upper House of Parliament is a political tradition in the state.

"Maharashtra has a tradition of not holding any elections (for RS) but finding a way through discussion. But if an invisible power (read BJP) is at work, it will bring down the stature of the state," Sule added.

Responding to a query on the opposition unity, Sule expressed hope that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will remain in the INDIA bloc "as her decision to go solo in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is state-centric".

Sule claimed the decision taken by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join the NDA fold seems to be guided by personal reasons.

"Unlike the pre-2014 period, the BJP has become the most corrupt political party in the last ten years. The party seems to have lost its moral compass," she alleged.

Queried on seat-sharing talks and the role of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, Sule said, "Ambedkar is an important leader and his views will be taken note of. He can help and guide us even at the national level". PTI ND NSK