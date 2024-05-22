BJP misusing religion for political purposes: Cong's Rajeev Shukla

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing religion for political purposes.

Shukla, who is Congress general secretary in-charge of Chandigarh, also said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, it will complete the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to a statement issued by the Congress here, Shukla said party leaders and workers have deep faith in Lord Ram and they don't need any certificate from anyone.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP hurried through the inauguration of the Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with an eye on the general elections. The Ram temple was still not complete, he added.

Predicting a comfortable victory for the INDIA bloc, Shukla said that the BJP's support was eroding. Leave aside 400 seats, they will not reach even half that number, he claimed.

Shukla said that in Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, INDIA bloc candidate and Congress leader Manish Tewari is set to win with a record margin.

Tewari is pitted against BJP's Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh, which will vote in the last phase on June 1. PTI SUN KVK KVK