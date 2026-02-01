BJP misusing SIR as party certain of defeat in upcoming Bengal polls: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP was resorting to SIR because it was certain of defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls and urged the party to fight the elections politically and democratically.

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, where she is scheduled to meet the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday evening, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "They (the BJP) know they will lose in Bengal. That's why they are using SIR." "If they have the guts, I will appeal to them to contest politically and democratically instead of using the Election Commission and the agencies against the election," Banerjee said.

Banerjee further claimed that similar practices had affected electoral outcomes in other states.

Reiterating her challenge to the BJP, Banerjee said, "I will tell them (BJP) if you have the guts, fight the battle politically. We are ready to fight. Inch to inch." Expressing confidence about the prospects of opposition parties, she added, "But Bengal (the people of Bengal) will win. Tamil Nadu will win. Kerala will win. And in Assam, they (BJP) will lose." Banerjee is scheduled to raise issues related to the SIR of electoral rolls during her meeting with the CEC in the national capital on Monday.

The CM said she would apprise her MPs of what she described as attempts being made in the name of SIR.

"I will also tell them what is going on in the name of SIR. How do they (the BJP) want to finish the federal structure? All I will mention. What we have done," the TMC chief said. PTI SCH MNB