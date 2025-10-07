BJP MLA accuses Beed jail official of indulging in religious conversion; probe ordered

Beed, Oct 7 (PTI) BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has accused Beed district jail superintendent Petrus Joseph Gaikwad of trying to promote religious conversion inside the prison and removing the photos and idols of Shivaji Maharaj and other national icons from the premises, prompting the authorities to launch an inquiry.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Padalkar alleged, "Gaikwad is indulging in religious conversions inside the prison. There was an idol of Shivaji Maharaj and Saint Tukaram. There was also an idol of Lord Ganesh. But he has removed them. He has also removed the photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. He is offering money to the jail inmates for religious conversion." The jail inmates used to sing bhajans, but the superintendent has prohibited them from singing these devotional songs any more, he said.

The BJP legislator, who represents the Jat assembly constituency in Sangli district, said he has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a probe into the entire matter and suspend Gaikwad.

Gaikwad was not available for his comment over the allegations.

Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Nitin Waychal said a departmental inquiry has been launched.

"We have ordered a thorough investigation into all matters concerning Beed Jail. The report will be reviewed and necessary action will be taken accordingly," he said. PTI COR NP