BJP MLA accuses former BSP govt in UP of land grab in Jewar

Noida, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the Mayawati-led former BSP government in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that during its tenure in 2011, land was forcibly acquired from farmers in Bhatta-Parsaul at throwaway prices to benefit builders.

Speaking at the "Seva, Sushasan aur Suraksha ke 8 Saal Bemisaal" event in Rabupura town to mark eight years of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, Singh said he still feels the pain of the "brutalities inflicted on farmers" at the time.

Bhatta-Parsaul, twin villages in Greater Noida, became the epicentre of farmer protests in 2011 against the land-acquisition policies of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government. The agitation escalated into a violent clash between farmers and police, with allegations of police brutality, arson and forced land grab for builders.

"I still feel the pain of what happened to the farmers of Bhatta-Parsaul during Mayawatiji's government. Land was snatched from them at just Rs 800 per square metre and builders benefitted while farmers suffered," Singh alleged while addressing thousands of farmers present at the event.

He further attacked the previous Uttar Pradesh governments, claiming that before 2017, criminal gangs dominated the public discourse and lawlessness forced women to stay indoors after dark.

"Before 2017, people were terrorised by criminals and traders were openly looted. But under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the rule of law. Today, our state's governance model is being discussed not only in India but across the world," he said.

The event was attended by key officials, including Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Additional CEO Kapil Singh, OSD Shailendra Singh, Senior Manager B P Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhay Kumar Singh. Also present were senior police officers and local representatives.

During the event, Kapil Singh highlighted the economic potential of the Noida International Airport coming up in Jewar, set to become operational in a few months.

"The establishment of the Jewar airport will generate significant employment opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are committed to taking the country forward, and MLA Dhirendra Singh plays a key role in advocating for public welfare projects," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator further underscored his vision for a strong and united India, urging farmers to be part of the state's development.

He also drew historical parallels, invoking Maharana Pratap's valour as an example of resilience and patriotism.

"Maharana Pratap was a symbol of sacrifice and courage. His bravery has no parallel in history, and our nation belongs to its brave warriors," he said.

The Bhatta-Parsaul episode is also seen as a precursor to the replacement of a British-era law by the historic Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013. PTI KIS RC