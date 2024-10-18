BJP MLA, AJSU Party leader join JMM ahead of J'khand assembly polls

Ranchi, Oct 18 (PTI) In a shot in the arm for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ahead of the assembly elections, three-term BJP legislator Kedar Hazra and AJSU Party's Umakant Rajak on Friday joined the political outfit.

Hazra, a sitting MLA from Jamua who won the seat in 2019 by a margin of 18,175 votes defeating Congress' Manju Kumari, and Rajak, joined the JMM during a ceremony here.

Welcoming them to the JMM fold, Chief Minister Soren said both the old warriors, who actively participated in the movement for creation of a separate Jharkhand state, will strengthen the party.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20 – with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

"The time has come to save Jharkhand from political vultures with feudal mindset," said Soren, as he attacked the opposition BJP, alleging that it wanted to create unrest in the state with “petty political motives”.

"The JMM is not just a political party, it’s a warrior. We are committed to the welfare of tribals, poor and the deprived. Jharkhand was created due to the sacrifices of the party. Now, it has grown into a big tree under which people are living in peace and harmony," he said.

Hazra said though he served the BJP for three decades, he has always been inspired by ‘Dishom Guru’ (great leader) Shibu Soren, and decided to strengthen the JMM.

JMM sources said the party is likely to give a ticket to him to contest from the Jamua seat.

Hazra parted ways with the saffron party after Congress’ Manju Devi joined the BJP, amid speculations that she may contest from Jamua.

In addition to 2019, Hazra won from the seat in the 2005 and 2014 elections. However, he lost in 2009.

AJSU Party's Rajak termed the day as historic, and urged people to thwart any attempt by the BJP to create communal unrest in Jharkhand.

"Leaders from outside are trying to create disturbances in Jharkhand and trigger communal tension, as they want to plunder the state’s mineral wealth. It is time to show them the exit door," he asserted. PTI NAM RBT